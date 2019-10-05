UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Envoy For Enhancing Bilateral Ties In Trade

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

Indonesian envoy for enhancing bilateral ties in trade

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri has said that business and trade ties between Indonesia and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future to get benefit from each other experiences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri has said that business and trade ties between Indonesia and Pakistan will be further strengthened in future to get benefit from each other experiences. The relations between Indonesia and Pakistan are based on mutual respect and touching new horizons adding these relations have seen marked improvement in all fields during the last couple of years.

He was addressing Indonesia-Pakistan Business Forum at a local hotel here Saturday. The forum was jointly organized by the Indonesian embassy and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The Ambassador said that Pakistan had been producing one of the best mangoes and rice and Pakistan is the second largest country after Russia where Indonesia imports Kinnow. He said that Indonesia and ASEAN countries have huge markets with great potential for Pakistani products and businessmen should focus on these countries to promote trade and exports. The bilateral trade volume has crossed $3.1 billion mark and with increase scope of preferential trade agreement between the two countries will further increase the trade volume, he added.

He said that Indonesia with 250 million population, was the largest Muslim country and provided easy access to Pakistan to over $2 trillion ASEAN market.

The Ambassador noted with satisfaction that relations between the two countries were heading in the right direction and hoped that in coming days, these relations would get further boost. He also lauded the efforts of RCCI for contributing greatly towards strengthening of bilateral relations through business opportunity conferences and exhibitions. He assured full cooperation and assistance in upcoming International Rawal Expo 2020.

Addressing the Forum, President RCCI Saboor Malik said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed cordial relations and there was a need to transform these good relations into thriving bilateral trade, investment and joint ventures between the two countries.

He said both countries should provide better market access to private sectors of both sides, grant more tariff concessions and remove all non-tariff barriers that will help in promoting bilateral trade up to actual potential.

