Indonesian Envoy For Strengthening Agriculture, Academia,industry Relations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Friday said the bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, academia, and industry would be further strengthened to get benefit from each other experiences and fight the common challenges.

He was talking to deans and directors meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and addressing a seminar in connection with Women Day at the UAF that was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The ambassador was of the view that Indonesia was exporting palm oil to Pakistan. He said palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was one of the biggest producers of palm oil.

Talking about academia ties, he said that they would open up new avenue of the academia exchange, including bilateral seminar, conferences among the UAF and his country's educational institutes particular in agriculture, livestock and animal sciences.

Besides, he also urged students and faculty to apply for KNS fully funded scholarship 2021 to study in Indonesia. He said there were many similarities in the culture of the both countries.

Talking about the UAF, he said the UAF was listed among the top ranked universities across the globe in the agricultural sector and making marvelous contributions in academia and research. Talking about women contributions, he said that in Pakistan and Indonesia, around 30 per cent of parliamentarians were women. He said it was essential of the women active contributions in socio economic development of the country.

On this occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that Indonesia and Pakistan strengthened relations would help address the common challenges and to get benefit from each other experiences.

He said the academia- industry strengthened ties would help raise income of people, and way of living and to meet challenges of the modern era.

