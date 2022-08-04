Indonesian envoy highlighted bilateral cooperation, important role of Youth Millennials

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador Adam Tugio on Thursday highlighted a state of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia and its potential to elevate it further through Pakistan's engagement with ASEAN.

Addressing the Policy Dialogue Forum, held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, he said "As the two biggest Muslim population countries, Indonesia and Pakistan shared a lot in common from customs to traditions and from costumes to cuisines".

He further encouraged the Forum to give contributions for the implementation of Pakistan's Look East Policy, noting the importance of economic connectivity in the world today either by joining regional trade blocking or by signing bilateral PTA or FTA.

The envoy also commended the initiative by the University to establish PDF as an intellectual platform for engaging youth millennials and women to give positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.