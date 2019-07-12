Indonesian envoy stresses enhancing bilateral trade

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri on Friday stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri on Friday stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

He expressed these views while meeting with local businessmen at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He said that the Indonesian government was keen to raise volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan. He invited local businessmen to participate in the business Expo, being held in Jakarta.

He said that representatives of Indonesian government would visit Pakistan soon to discuss the preferential trade agreement (PTA) and free trade agreement (FTA). "We import surgical instruments from Germany, and Germany imports surgical instruments from Pakistan," he said and desired to import surgical instruments directly from Pakistan.

He said that Indonesia imported 20 products from Pakistan as per negotiations with Pakistani government and aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy brotherly relations with people-to-people contacts and need to strengthen bilateral relations.

He informed the local businessmen that trade with Indonesia would help access 10 other ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) countries.

SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan committed to enhance bilateral trade with Indonesia. He said that trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia was $2.8 billion and there was enough potential to increase it. He stressed the need of single country trade exhibition and assured the visitor of cooperation particularly to increase bilateral trade.