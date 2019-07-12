UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Envoy Stresses Enhancing Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

Indonesian envoy stresses enhancing bilateral trade

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri on Friday stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri on Friday stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations particularly in the fields of trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

He expressed these views while meeting with local businessmen at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He said that the Indonesian government was keen to raise volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan. He invited local businessmen to participate in the business Expo, being held in Jakarta.

He said that representatives of Indonesian government would visit Pakistan soon to discuss the preferential trade agreement (PTA) and free trade agreement (FTA). "We import surgical instruments from Germany, and Germany imports surgical instruments from Pakistan," he said and desired to import surgical instruments directly from Pakistan.

He said that Indonesia imported 20 products from Pakistan as per negotiations with Pakistani government and aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy brotherly relations with people-to-people contacts and need to strengthen bilateral relations.

He informed the local businessmen that trade with Indonesia would help access 10 other ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) countries.

SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan committed to enhance bilateral trade with Indonesia. He said that trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia was $2.8 billion and there was enough potential to increase it. He stressed the need of single country trade exhibition and assured the visitor of cooperation particularly to increase bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit Germany Jakarta Indonesia Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Government Agreement Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

8 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

13 minutes ago

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

31 minutes ago

Surprise inspection of hospitals begins

30 seconds ago

US Congress to Prevent Turkey from Obtaining F-35s ..

32 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister visits Quaid-e-Azam Thermal ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.