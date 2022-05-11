Indonesian envoy stresses expansion of trade with Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan, Adam M Tugio here on Wednesday underscored the need of mutual trade expansion with Pakistan beyond the palm oil import and to access the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) market.

This is right time to reach Pakistan and Indonesian bilateral trade relations at a new peak, as we must think beyond the palm oil import, focus on other potentials sectors and to enter to Asean market, the Indonesian diplomat said while speaking to members of business community during a meeting here at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) that was chaired by the SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad.

Besides, the SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, member of the SCCI's Executive Committee Haji Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ashfaq and Haj Muhammad Akhtar, Mujeebur Rehman, Shams Rahim, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Fahad Amin, Fahad Azam, traders, importers and exporters were present in a large number on the occasion.

The Ambassador said that there was vast potential to boost up trade and economic relations between Indonesia and Pakistan. We should also enhance mutual cooperation and trade in textile, medicines, tourism, other key sectors along with import of palm oil, he stressed.

Talking about the ban on export of palm oil by Indonesia to the entire world, Mr Tugio said his country has imposed restrictions temporarily, because the prices were suddenly raised, causing unavailability of palm oil in the domestic market and creating huge difficulties for locals to buy palm oil on cheapest/subsidized rates.

He, however, said that the ban would be lifted very soon and resume export of palm oil to the entire world.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ambassador said that the war had brought negative impacts on the whole world.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, SCCI chief while speaking on the occasion, called for simplifying visa issuance process to ease difficulties of business community and to further strengthen mutual trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Indonesia should launch joint ventures for promotion of the tourism sector. While keeping in view rising demand of palm oil, he urged the Indonesia to guide and assist Pakistan for enhancement of palm oil production.

Khurshid said the Pak-Indonesia bilateral trade and economic relations can be further strengthened by exchange of business to business delegations, organizing of joint trade exhibitions and taking equal benefits from each other's experiences.

Mr Tugio informed that his country was planning to launch a special capacity building programme for uplift of the tourism sector in Pakistan.

Similarly, he said that the Indonesia Corner would be established at the University of Peshawar. He added that online classes were conducted between universities of Pakistan and Indonesia that have played a significant role to enhance cooperation in the education sector as well. Besides, he said the Embassy of Indonesia in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would jointly work for promotion of religious tourism in the province.

The SCCI President invited the Indonesian investors to make investments in palm oil, tourism, mine and mineral, gems and jewelry, hydel power generations and other potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that Pakistan in collaboration with Indonesia, should take joint initiatives for enhancement of palm oil production in the country.

Mr Tugio agreed with proposals of the SCCI President and assured that they would take every possible effort to facilitate the business community which could help to strengthen the mutual trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries