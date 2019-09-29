Indonesian envoy to visit UAF on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri will visit the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

A spokesman Sunday said the envoy would call on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at VC Chamber who will also address students on the interactive session on Pak-Indonesia food and nutrition collaborations and education.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Science Dr Masood Sadiq Butt will present the welcome address.