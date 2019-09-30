UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Envoy Visits TUF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Indonesian Envoy visits TUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Indonesian Ambassador Mr. Iwan Suyudhie Amri visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Monday and had a meeting with university faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan and Indonesia have deep rooted religious, cultural and economic relations.

These relations should be more strengthened by exchanging experiences with each other in the field of education, he added.

In this context, he showed keen interest to have collaboration between The University of Faisalabad and embassy of Indonesia.

Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman board of Governors (BoG) TUF, in his address hoped to promote educational linkages of TUF with the universities of Indonesia in different disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Indonesia

Recent Stories

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

21 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

34 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

34 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

34 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed launches &#039;Virtual Compan ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.