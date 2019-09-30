Indonesian Envoy visits TUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Indonesian Ambassador Mr. Iwan Suyudhie Amri visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Monday and had a meeting with university faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan and Indonesia have deep rooted religious, cultural and economic relations.

These relations should be more strengthened by exchanging experiences with each other in the field of education, he added.

In this context, he showed keen interest to have collaboration between The University of Faisalabad and embassy of Indonesia.

Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman board of Governors (BoG) TUF, in his address hoped to promote educational linkages of TUF with the universities of Indonesia in different disciplines.