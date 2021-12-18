UrduPoint.com

Indonesian FM Calls On Army Chief, Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Sat 18th December 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration or partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued Indonesia's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

The COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. The Army Chief emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute was essential for stability in South Asia. He also reiterated that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

