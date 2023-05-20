Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh, Balochistan Continues: NDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) arranged a ceremony for handing over food packs for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, at the Canteen Store Department (CSD) Zonal office in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Counsel General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Deputy Director NDMA, Director of Commercial CSD and other relevant officials.

This in-kind support in the form of food packs was part of Indonesia's continues humanitarian assistance to Flood victims of Pakistan, a news release said.

The 15,900 packs containing essential food items were purchased by NDMA through CSD with the monetary assistance already provided by Indonesia to incorporate relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affectees.

The ration packs will be distributed among flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan by the Pak Army.

Talking at the event, the Counsel General appreciated the efforts of how Pakistan dealt with Floods 2022 and prayed for a speedy recovery and settlement of the affectees. "We will continue to support our brothers in Pakistan whenever required", he further assured on behalf of the Government and people of Indonesia.

NDMA officials, on behalf of Chairman NDMA, thanked for their in-kind and financial support to Pakistan and also briefed the CG on the composition of Food Packs to be distributed in earmarked areas of Sindh & Balochistan.

Besides the monetary aid, Indonesia has been supporting Pakistani flood victims throughout.