Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance For Flood Affectees Of Sindh And Balochistan Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Saturday arranged a ceremony for handing over of food packs for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, at Canteen Store Department (CSD) Zonal office Karachi. The ceremony was attended by Counsel General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Deputy Director NDMA, Director Commercial CSD and other relevant officials.

This in-kind support in the form of food packs was part of Indonesia's continues humanitarian assistance to Flood victims of Pakistan. The 15900 packs containing essential food items were purchased by NDMA through CSD with the monetary assistance already provided by Indonesia to incorporate in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affectees.

The ration packs will be distributed among flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan by Pak Army.

Talking on the occasion, the Counsel General appreciated the efforts of how Pakistan dealt with floods 2022 and prayed for the speedy recovery and settlement of the affectees. "We will continue to support our brothers in Pakistan whenever required", he further assured on behalf of the government and the people of Indonesia.

The NDMA officials, on behalf of Chairman NDMA, thanked for the food assistance and financial support to Pakistan and also briefed the Counsel General on the composition of food packs for the people of affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Besides the monetary aid, Indonesia has always been supporting Pakistani flood victims.

