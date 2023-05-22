UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance For Flood Affectees Of Sindh And Balochistan Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 03:13 PM

National Disaster Management Authority arranged a ceremony for handing over of food packs for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, at Canteen Store Department (CSD) Zonal office Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 May, 2023) National Disaster Management Authority arranged a ceremony for handing over of food packs for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, at Canteen Store Department (CSD) Zonal office Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Counsel General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Deputy Director NDMA, Director Commercial CSD and other relevant officials.
This in-kind support in the form of food packs was part of Indonesia's continues humanitarian assistance to Flood victims of Pakistan.

The 15900 packs containing essential food items were purchased by NDMA through CSD with the monetary assistance already provided by Indonesia to incorporate in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood affectees.


The ration packs will be distributed among flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan by Pak Army.


Talking to the event, the Counsel General appreciated efforts of how Pakistan dealt with Floods 2022 and prayed for speedy recovery and settlement of the affectees. “We will continue to support our brothers in Pakistan whenever required”, he further assured on behalf of Government and people of Indonesia.


NDMA officials, on behalf of Chairman NDMA, thanked for the in-kind and financial support to Pakistan and also briefed the CG on composition of Food Packs to be distrubuted in earmarked areas of Sindh & Balochistan.
Besides the monetary aid, Indonesia has been supporting Pakistani flood victims throuout.

