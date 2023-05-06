UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Premium Electronic Brands MODENA To Present In Pakistan Market Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to present in Pakistan market soon

Indonesian premium electronic brand "MODENA" is a leading provider of high-quality home and kitchen appliances will be available in the Pakistan market soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Indonesian premium electronic brand "MODENA" is a leading provider of high-quality home and kitchen appliances will be available in the Pakistan market soon.

Indonesian Embassy has facilitated a business trip by MODENA to Pakistan and VP of MODENA Michael Jizhar during his stay has met with several potential partners and introduced the line of productions and offered his keen interest to invest in Pakistan with local partners, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

"Pakistan's huge market provides a broad opportunity for MODENA to introduce the most popular brand of Indonesia's home appliances technology", said Michael Jizhar.

Pakistan is growing rapidly in the home appliances industry, and this industry has set an output value of $ 1.1 billion and it has still a big room for growth.

MODENA which occupied 71 per cent of the market in Indonesia will suit to Pakistan market which shared a lot of similarities with Indonesia, by setting up a high quality and competitive price of products to fill the gap, added Michael.

Indonesian�Ambassador�to Pakistan Adam M.�Tugio commended MODENA's decision to expand their global presence to South Asia by building investment with local partners in Pakistan and underscored the importance of geoeconomics Pakistan as a gateway to the wider region in Central Asia and beyond.

"As the two most populous Muslim countries, Indonesia and Pakistan share many commonalities in cultural aspects especially similarities in some cuisines due to the preferences of using spices in cooking", said the envoy.

MODENA was founded in 1960 and became one of the most prominent producers of freestanding cookers in Italy. Nowadays MODENA has spread its wings in many countries, including UAE and China, by providing profound and unique products, including the world's strongest freezer and isothermal super alloy burner.

