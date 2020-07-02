Indonesian scholar completes PhD from Government College University Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Indonesian scholar, Herolistra Baskoroputro, has completed his doctorate of philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics from the Abdus Salam school of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS), Government College (GC) University, Lahore.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, Baskoroputro completed his research on the topic of "Binomial Edge Ideals Associated with Proper Interval Graphs", under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated Herolistra Baskoroputro via skype and wished him a bright future ahead.

ASSMS Director General Prof Dr Mujahid Abbas and Controller Examinations Muhammad Shahzad were also present.

Meanwhile, another scholar Ms Nadia Shoukat also completed all requirements for PhD award including fulfillment of PhD quality criteria of HEC. She did her research on the topic of "Ideals and Rings Associated with Finite Lattices" under the supervision of foreign professor Dr Viviana Ene.