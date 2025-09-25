“Indonesian Week” Launched At Imtiaz Stores
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, in collaboration with local Super Market, Pakistan’s largest retail chain, proudly inaugurated Indonesian Week at Imtiaz Stores on Monday.
The week-long event will showcase a wide range of authentic and high-quality Indonesian products to the Pakistani consumer market.
The opening ceremony was graced by the Dewanto Priyokusumo, Acting Consul General of Indonesia, who highlighted the event as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.
“This event is more than a product showcase, it is a bridge that connects our people, cultures, and businesses.
Through Indonesian Week, we invite Pakistani consumers to experience Indonesia’s richness from our food and beverages to wellness and lifestyle products, each carrying a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and passion,” the Acting Consul General said.
The Consul General extended his deepest appreciation to the leadership of Imtiaz Stores, Imtiaz Abbasi, Chairman Imtiaz Group, and Kashif Imtiaz, Director Imtiaz Group, along with their management team for their invaluable support in hosting Indonesian Week.
The opening ceremony was also attended by some prominent CEO and Directors along with the Consul for Economic Affairs of the Indonesian Consulate, Dr.
Ahmad Syofian.
Chairman of Imtiaz Group, remarked:
“We are honored to partner with the Consulate General of Indonesia for this unique initiative.
Dr. Syofian, the Economic Consul encourages the visit of Karachi’s consumers to the stores.
“During Indonesian Week, visitors at Stores will have the opportunity to explore the delicious crunch of Indonesian snacks, the rich aroma of authentic Indonesian spices, the taste of premium Sumatran coffee, a wide variety of food products, daily essentials, skincare, and wellness items.”
Indonesia and Pakistan, bound by shared values and a commitment to progress, have immense potential for collaboration in various sectors including the halal industry, agriculture, consumer goods, textiles, tourism, and investment.
Initiatives like Indonesian Week aim to boost awareness, expand trade opportunities, and foster stronger economic ties.
The Consulate General of Indonesia encourages all consumers and families to visit Imtiaz Stores during Indonesian Week to enjoy the flavors, aromas, and lifestyle experiences that Indonesia has to offer.
