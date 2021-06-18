Indonesians ambassador visits RCCI; urges for strengthening trade ties

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio on Friday said that Indonesia along with ASEAN countries are huge markets with great potential for Pakistani products and the businessmen should focus on these countries to promote trade and exports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio on Friday said that Indonesia along with ASEAN countries are huge markets with great potential for Pakistani products and the businessmen should focus on these countries to promote trade and exports.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) he said that Pakistani businessmen should take advantage of Indonesia's emerging market.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, group leader Sohail Altaf, former president Raja Amer Iqbal, senior vice president Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee and members were also present on the occasion.

Adam Tugio said that Indonesia seeks to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan and strengthen trade and business relations. Pakistan and Indonesia share many cultural values. There are similarities in many types of food and drinks.

He said, special programs would be arranged in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Chamber to promote Batik Art.

Pakistan and Indonesia have historical ties based on mutual respect and friendship, he added.

Indonesia attaches great importance to Pakistan in the list of ASEAN countries, the Ambassador said adding, the Embassy would participate in the Food Festival and Exhibition to be organized by the Chamber.

On the occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza, briefed the Ambassador about the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber.

He said that there was a need to enhance links between the two countries at the chamber level and between the private sectors to increase the trade volume. "We can work together on promoting religious tourism as Pakistan has rich cultural heritage," he added.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said, a joint exhibition can also be held in Pakistan. Later at the end, a commemorative shield was presented to the ambassador.