Indoor Dining Banned Due To Rising Trend Of COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Amid rising trend of COVID-19, Sindh Government has imposed ban on indoor dining in Hyderabad with effect from Friday (Jan 21).

According to notification, die to COVID-19 positivity rate above 10 percent, indoor dining has been banned in the city from January 21 instead of Jan 24 as mentioned in earlier notification.

The district administration was asked to ensure strict compliance of the order issued in light of the decision taken in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

