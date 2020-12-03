Indoor dining is banned in KP

Implementation on KP Government's decision regarding ban on eatery services in hotels, restaurants and meeting with inmates in jails was started on Thursday across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Implementation on KP Government's decision regarding ban on eatery services in hotels, restaurants and meeting with inmates in jails was started on Thursday across the province.

However only takeaway services of food are being allowed in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Following KP Government decision, assistant commissioners, extra assistant commissioners, magistrates and police officers were mobilized in all districts of KP including merged areas to ensure that no eatery and dinning services take place inside hotels and restaurants and only takeaway services of food was carried out.

In Peshawar, the assistant commissioners along with police officers visited different hotels and restaurants in city and cantonment areas and issued strict warning to violators besides closed few hotels for violating Govt orders.

Eatery services inside food shops at Gul Bahar, Hastnagri, Firdus, Fawara Chowk in cantonment, Tehkal, University Town, board and Charsadda Road were also banned.

Restaurants and hotels at Namak Mandai, a famous food street at Peshawar located on backside of historical Qissa Khwani bazaar that normally attracted a substantial number of BBQ, Chappli Kabab, Peshawari and Kabali Polao lovers, has witnessed a significant decrease of customers after spike in COVID-19.

The National Command and Operation Center latest report revealed that positivity ratio has jumped to 5.6 percent in KP and 14.53 percent in Abbottabad followed by 9.17 percent in Peshawar and 7.32 percent in Swat. A total of 301 coronavirus patients were on ventilators in Pakistan including 41 in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

Muhammad Asim, spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar told APP that Out Patients Departments (OPD) has not been closed and emergency service are continued round the clock despite spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile the DC warned of strict action against violators of government orders. Under Corona Emergency Plan, ban on dinning services inside marriages halls were already imposed.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners, Extra Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to inspect sale in hotels and restaurants and ensure Govt's decision was implemented in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, Dr Asiya Asad, member provincial assembly has been appointed as Chief Minister Focal Person for COVID-19 and its related issues.

The Health Department KP directed all its concerned organizations to include a concerned rapid diagnostic test in Corona Testing Policy (CTP) to ensure quick diagnostic of COVID-19 patients and health recovery services. In the initial stage, Testing Service at eight districts were proposed and later would be extended to others districts of KP.

Meanwhile, the Trans Peshawar spokesman said use of masks was mandatory for all passengers of BRT service and no passenger would be allowed without face mask. The spokesman said vigilance teams would ensure implementation of SOP including use of masks and would impose fine in case of violations besides offloading passengers in case guilty of SOP violations.