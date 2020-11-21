UrduPoint.com
Indoor Marriage Functions Banned

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Indoor marriage functions banned

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Indoor marriage functions are banned here in Kohat only marriage related gatherings can be conducted in open spaces with upper limit of 300 people in each function.

In a handout issued from DC Kohat office it is revealed that health department of KPK has issued notice under Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief act 2020 regarding marriage related functions and gatherings and now these gatherings can be held in open spaces and only 300 people can be invited in marriage related functions to participate in functions, no indoor marriage related functions are allowed.

All citizens shall use face masks and gloves while moving around in public places.

More Stories From Pakistan

