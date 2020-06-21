UrduPoint.com
Indoor Services Of Private Hospital In Rawalpindi Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Indoor services of private hospital in Rawalpindi suspended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The indoor services and surgeries have been suspended of private hospitals "Ahmed Medical Complex" Rawalpindi and two hospitals of Lahore, Surgimed Hospital, and Sarwet Anver Medical Complex, due to non compliance of directions for Covid-19 patients. However, these have been directed to continue emergency services and treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

According to spokesman, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) issued notices to eight private hospitals for charging more rates from COVID-19 patients, which were beyond the frozen charges of February 2020.

These hospitals include six – Ittefaq Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Akram Medical Complex, Masood Hospital, Lahore Care Hospital and Avicenna Hospital – of Lahore, and two from Multan, that is, Bakhtawar Amin Trust and Medicare Hospital. Administrations of these healthcare establishments have been given 24 hours for the implementation of directions, and warned of sealing the premises for non-compliance of the directions.

As per the notices, the administrators have also been directed to treat COVID-19 patients as per rates of February 2020, display lists – both in hospital premises and websites – of all charges including per day charges of a bed/room of isolation area, high-dependency units, intensive care units, ventilator services and Injection Actemra (where this service is given).

The spokesperson said that most of the private hospitals had responded positively to the June 16 directions of fixing charges as per the last February. "The PHC teams are continuing inspections of hospitals, and besides taking stringent action for non-compliance of directions, violating hospitals will be sealed as well," he added.

