Indoor Wedding, Events Banned In Wake Of Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 07:21 PM

District Administration Abbottabad has imposed ban on indoor wedding functions and events in wake of coronavirus surge till February 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad has imposed ban on indoor wedding functions and events in wake of coronavirus surge till February 15.

The district administration has allowed outdoor wedding functions with 300 guests that should be vaccinated against corona.

All public and private offices would remain open under corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Sports events would be held following strict corona preventive measures with fifty percent attendance and fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to enter indoor sports places. Tourism would be opened for fully vaccinated persons while public parks would be opened under corona SOPs.

