Induction Of Modern Aircraft To Enhance PN's Capability Of Safeguarding Maritime Frontiers: CJCSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Induction of modern aircraft to enhance PN's capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Thursday said the induction of modern aircraft would enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding our maritime frontiers.

He was addressing at the induction ceremony of ATR-77 and roll out ceremony of upgraded ATR-79 as the chief guest in Karachi, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here.

These newly inducted and upgraded aircraft were equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors which would provide operational flexibility to Pakistan Navy (PN) Fleet.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJCSC highlighted the importance of developing geo-strategic environment in Indian Ocean Region and emphasised the need to have potent naval forces in order to counter emerging challenges.

He underlined the importance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan.

Earlier, while addressing at the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami highlighted that Pakistan Navy was maintaining perpetual readiness through forward deployments in order to deter and give befitting response to any nefarious designs of adversary.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and serving and retired officers from Tri-Services.

