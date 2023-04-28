Induction of newly trained officers in PAF 'historic moment': Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the induction of newly trained officers into the ranks of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force, guarding the air boundaries of Pakistan, was a beautiful step to transfer the responsibility of homeland defense to the next generation.

In a tweet, she said that Risalpur academy was a proud historical institution.

She also congratulated the passing out officers, their parents and teachers and Pakistan.