UrduPoint.com

Induction Of Newly Trained Officers In PAF 'historic Moment': Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Induction of newly trained officers in PAF 'historic moment': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the induction of newly trained officers into the ranks of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force, guarding the air boundaries of Pakistan, was a beautiful step to transfer the responsibility of homeland defense to the next generation.

In a tweet, she said that Risalpur academy was a proud historical institution.

She also congratulated the passing out officers, their parents and teachers and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

11 minutes ago
 Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

19 minutes ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to J ..

24 minutes ago
 PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.