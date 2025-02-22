Indus Cultural Forum held literary festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Indus Cultural Forum organized a three-day literary festival regarding "International day of Mother Languages" here on Friday.

In an inaugural ceremony the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Director General Mohammad Ayub Jamali expressed his delight at seeing numerous friends from Sindh and Balochistan in the audience.

Supported by UNESCO Pakistan, Forum for Language Initiatives, Culture Department Government of Sindh, Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Sindhi Language Authority, Pakistan academy of Letters, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Higher education Commission and other eminent organisations, the festival has brought together writers, poets, researchers, artists and language activists, representing approximately 20 of the 70 plus indigenous languages of Pakistan.

Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) Chairperson Prof Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro said that over 70 languages are spoken in Pakistan, however, around 27 or so are in danger of becoming extinct.

"Realising this in 2015 and 2016, some of our colleagues and founding members of ICF got together and looked around for available fora for platforms to preserve our mother languages. ICF was created in 2016 to provide a space to writers and researchers, activists of different languages.”

Ishfaq Chandio the member of the board of Indus culture Forum has said that languages represented culture and many localised traditions continue because of the indigenous language.

“Of the10th Festivals, the PNCA has hosted four and I promise we will continue to host future festivals as well,” he said.

Senior politician of Pakistan People's Party Senator Farhatullah Babar said that this is a very auspicious occasion where we as a nation, at the provincial and Federal levels, have accepted that many indigenous languages are in danger of extinction and must be protected.

“It is a unique opportunity for us to recognise the role of indigenous languages, that can play a critical role in achieving sustainable development, peace building and reconciliation".

He said that loss of a language is a critical problem and needs our utmost attention. "By losing a language we not only lose centuries-old traditions, knowledge and culture but we also isolate the community associated with that language,” he added.

In her keynote address, Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairperson Dr Najeeba Arif said “Indigenous languages are in reality inextricably linked to our identity, these are the languages rooted in our land. Numerous poets and writers representing these languages are here in Islamabad, I welcome them and congratulate them on the important task they have undertaken.”

The second segment of the inaugural day paid tribute to leading writer and poets who passed away in the past year.

Among them were Ahmed Saleem, the famous Punjabi and urdu writer; Mubarak Qazi, the legendary Balochi poet; Vali Ram Vallabh, the noted Sindhi intellectual, translator and writer and Aslam Rasoolpuri, the renowned Saraiki novelist and critic.

National Professional Officer, UNESCO, Hamza Khan Swati spoke briefly about why it was essential to save indigenous languages.

The audience enjoyed a screening of Pashto documentary by filmmaker Kainat Thebo who wanted to show the struggle women go through and demonstrate the strength of character of the women in Sindhi folklore, set against a backdrop of Sindhi culture, landscape, religious harmony and music.

Khanzada Asfandyar dance performances celebrated the culture and arts of different regions.

Some 80 new books will be launched over the course of the festival, including the first ever novel in Balti language, interspersed through sessions on literature, heritage conservation, roles of writers, governments and other stakeholders and emerging global trends.