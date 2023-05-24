UrduPoint.com

Indus Culture In World Discussed At Shah Abdul Latif University

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Indus culture in world discussed at Shah Abdul Latif University

An extension lecture on "Regional contribution to Indus culture: new insights from scientific analysis" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :An extension lecture on "Regional contribution to Indus culture: new insights from scientific analysis" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Wednesday.

The lecture was organized by the Faculty of Physical Sciences.

Professor, University of Wisconsin Madison, USA, Dr Jonathan Mark Kenoyer was the keynote speaker who focused on the significance of Indus culture in various parts of the world like Oman, Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt and regional context.

He said that the ancient people had trade and commerce ties with Sindh in ancient times. Such pieces of evidence are available in the history of Moen Jo Daro.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, who presided over the lecturer program, said that the Indus culture is rich culture traditionally because Indus civilization is an old civilization. Moen Jo Daro is a glaring example, which reflects the civilized culture in terms of town planning, and civic facilities at that time, he added.

The VC also lauded the academic and research contribution of Dr Jonathan Mark in the field of Archaeology and Anthropology.

Dr Qasid Hussain Mallah, Tooba Shafaq, Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Dr Akhtiar Ali Ghumro, Lashari and a large number of students attended the lecture program.

