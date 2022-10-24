Indus dolphin near extinction; needs protection: DG Fisheries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Fisheries south Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif on Monday said that the Indus Dolphin was a rare species and near extinction.

There was an urgent need to ensure safety of the Indus Dolphin, he said while sharing his remarks on the occasion of International Dolphin Day.

"It is our national duty to work for the protection of endangered species," he added.

Talking to APP, he stated that Indus Dolphin could be seen from Chashma Barrage to Guddu Barrage (Upstream). "Indus Dolphin is a big mammal and it uses small fish and shrimps for nutrition. Since it is blind, it uses a sonar system which means sound pulses to navigate the surrounding environment," he said.

"It gives birth to an offspring within a period of eight to nine months. Its average weight lies between 70 to 80 kilograms, the DG said.

Responding to a query about its protection, he stated that the Fisheries Department introduced a special force to stop illegal hunting of the blind dolphin, especially in the River Indus.

"A special force is patrolling the River Indus regularly to discourage hunting of the unique species. The Fisheries department in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) conducted a special survey to detect the presence of the blind dolphin from Taunsa Barrage to Chashma, which confirmed the presence of the mammal, he added.

According to official sources, the dolphin is fighting for its survival amid rising pollution in the River Indus. Sometimes, the decrease in water flow also poses risk to the species.

"There is a need to conserve the Blind Dolphin. The south Punjab Fisheries department has also imposed a ban on fishing in River Indus to improve fish production. Recently, the department had released 20,000 fish seeds in the river," the sources said.

