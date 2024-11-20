(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Sukkur Police and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) have joined hands all to make Sukkur city more safer and eliminate narcotics and other forms of social evils as well encroachment in the city.

The Indus Eagle Squad launched under a joint venture between Sukkur Municipal Corporation and Sukkur Police.

The Indus Eagle Squad Sukkur's launching ceremony took place at Police Madagar 15 here on Wednesday.

MNA's Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Numan Islam Sheikh attended the launching ceremony as chief guests.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr. MB Raja Dahrejo and others were also present in the ceremony.

Sukkur Municipal Corporation's Mayor, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, and Sukkur Police Chief SSP Amjad Sheikh, have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of a joint venture. Later, MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Nauman Islam Sheikh, alongside Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh and Sukkur SSP Amjad Sheikh, formally launched the Indus Eagle Squad by cutting the ribbon.

On this occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Nuaman Islam Sheikh, and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh handed over motorcycle key to Sukkur SSP Amjad Sheikh for the Indus Eagle Squad, symbolizing the commencement of their joint operations.

MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah emphasized that peace and security are of utmost importance for any country or city, while addressing the ceremony.

He highlighted that maintaining law and order is crucial for the well-being and prosperity of citizens.

He added that a stable and secure environment attracts businesses, talent, and resources, which are essential for growth and development of any city.

He said that unfortunately, we have not prioritized peace, even though every common man and trader desires it".

He said that as politicians, we're not just here to get votes, but we must also live up to the trust our people have placed in us.

He said that a squad was previously formed in Sukkur, but it dissolved after the SSP's departure. He emphasized the need to strengthen the Eagle Squad to ensure its continuity, even if the current SSP leaves. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that in parliament, members tell him and Nuaman Islam Sheikh that after sunset, they can't travel beyond Rahim Yar Khan towards Sindh , because of which we have to face great embracement. While there's some propaganda involved, there's also some truth to it." Shah asked who's behind that lawlessness? MNA Nauman Islam Sheikh praised the Municipal Corporation Sukkur and Sukkur Police for taking a great initiative, emphasizing that everyone needs to play their part in its success. Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur

Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that the Indus Eagle Squad consists of 60 personnel, including 20 anti-encroachment staff from the Sukkur Municipal Corporation.

He said that Sukkur Municipal Corporation has provided 30 motorcycles to the Indus Eagle Squad, enabling them to monitor the city 24/7. The squad will soon include female personnel, further enhancing its capabilities.Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh stated that the primary objective of the Indus Eagle Squad is to further improve the law and order situation in the city. The squad's responsibilities include eliminating street crimes, narcotics, and encroachments within the city.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh added that the Indus Eagle Squad is the best addition to make the city safer, facilitating surveillance and timely action against crimes, narcotics, and social evils. SSP Sukkur Amjad Sheikh said that the Indus Eagle Squad will improve patrolling and help eliminate motorcycle snatching. Additionally, in the second phase, the squad will be integrated with the CCTV system, enhancing surveillance and response capabilities.