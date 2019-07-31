UrduPoint.com
Indus Erosion Affects Houses, Crops In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:25 PM

Indus erosion affects houses, crops in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : The erosion by River Indus affected crops over hundreds of acres and scores of houses in three villages of the district.

Crops and houses in Adda Rind, Bhanda Mehrban, Landi Patafi were affected by river Indus following continous erosion.

According to local people- Abdur Rehman Machhi, Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Zafar, Muhammad Arif, Jindwada Sial and others talking to APP informed that the erosion was in progress for the last 15 years and no step was taken in this regard.

They appealed to the Punjab government to construct embankment to save them from further erosion.

When contacted, Punjab government sources informed that advisor to CM Punjab Khurram Khan Leghari had contacted CM Punjab Usman Buzdar for the construction of dyke.

They said that CM Punjab Usman Buzdar promised to construct the spur in near future.

They demanded the government to provide homes to them in PM's Housing Scheme in Muzaffargarh on priority basis.

