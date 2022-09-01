(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday successfully held talks with the flood victims and managed to disperse them, who had converged on Indus Highway urging government to resolve their issues, after ensuring that all their grievances would be resolved.

The flood affectees had blocked the Indus Highway connecting to Nasirabad (Balochistan)for several hours.

Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to the victims, pledged to resolve all the related problems of flood affectees including the drainage of flood water.

He said that blocking roads would not mitigate the problem which was already grave due to the flood destruction.

He further apprised the flood victims that all members of the Sindh Cabinet, MPAs, MNAs were present to resolve the problems of the flood affectees in their respective areas.