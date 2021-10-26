UrduPoint.com

Indus Hospital Staffers Stage Protest Demonstration To Meet Demands

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:19 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A large number of doctors and employees of Indus Hospital Tuesday held a protest outside the main gate to meet their demands.

According to details, protesters said they were not yet paid salaries, annual increment, COVID-19 allowance and risk allowance for the last four years.

They also did not perform their duties in out-patient department (OPD) for several hours which suffered a score of patients.

