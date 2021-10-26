Indus Hospital staffers stage protest demonstration to meet demands

A large number of doctors and employees of Indus Hospital Tuesday held a protest outside the main gate to meet their demands

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A large number of doctors and employees of Indus Hospital Tuesday held a protest outside the main gate to meet their demands.

According to details, protesters said they were not yet paid salaries, annual increment, COVID-19 allowance and risk allowance for the last four years.

They also did not perform their duties in out-patient department (OPD) for several hours which suffered a score of patients.