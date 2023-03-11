Indus Hospital takes control of GDA Hospital Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus Hospital Health Network has taken over the control of Gwadar Development Hospital, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

In order to provide the best treatment facilities to the people of Gwadar and its surroundings, GDA Hospital has been brought under the control of Indus Health Network.

GDA Hospital Gwadar is providing modern and advanced medical facilities free of cost to registered patients.

It may be recalled that with the support of the Chinese government, the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital is in the final stages of completion.