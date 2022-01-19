The Indus Lion's Club would organise three-day free eye camp at Aisha Park Latifabad unit- 8 from January 21 to 23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Indus Lion's Club would organise three-day free eye camp at Aisha Park Latifabad unit- 8 from January 21 to 23.

According to management of Indus Lion's Club, eminent eye specialists would conduct clinical examinations and surgeries to needy patients free of cost.

A team of senior Opthalmologists will engage in carrying out different eye surgeries while free of cost consultation and medicines would be provided to the needy patients.

Free eye camp will be held from Friday (January 21) to Sunday (Jan 24) at Aisha Park Latifabad Unit 08 and OPD timing will be from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm.

According to the Indus Lion's Club administration, under this activity a huge amount will be spent on cataract surgery, medicines and lodging to the needy people while lenses would also be provided if necessary.