Indus Lion's Club Will Organize Free Eye Camp On Nov 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad Indus Lion's Club would organise a day long Diabetes and Diabetes affected free eye camp at Lion Amaad, Lion Turab eye hospital near Dialdas club on November 15 (Friday) from 5-pm to 8 pm.
According to management of Indus Lion's Club, eminent cardiologist and Diabetes expert Dr. Muhammad Ehsan Khan and eye specialist Asstt, Professor Dr, Mehtab Alam Khanzada would conduct clinical examinations and surgeries to needy patients free of cost.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO
Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif
England name unchanged team for Australia clash
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan
Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif38 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneurship challenges discuss at 27th SDC38 minutes ago
-
Missing girl reunited with family1 hour ago
-
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested1 hour ago
-
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched1 hour ago
-
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis1 hour ago
-
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th SDC1 hour ago
-
Lahore once again tops air pollution index1 hour ago
-
ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 121 hour ago