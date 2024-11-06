Open Menu

Indus Lion's Club Will Organize Free Eye Camp On Nov 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Indus Lion's Club will organize free eye camp on Nov 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad Indus Lion's Club would organise a day long Diabetes and Diabetes affected free eye camp at Lion Amaad, Lion Turab eye hospital near Dialdas club on November 15 (Friday) from 5-pm to 8 pm.

According to management of Indus Lion's Club, eminent cardiologist and Diabetes expert Dr. Muhammad Ehsan Khan and eye specialist Asstt, Professor Dr, Mehtab Alam Khanzada would conduct clinical examinations and surgeries to needy patients free of cost.

APP/nsm

