UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River Erosion :dozens Of Villages Affected In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Indus river erosion :dozens of villages affected in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Dozens of villages affected due to erosion of Indus river in Jatoi area here.

According to details, the Indus river erosion has damaged dozens of villages in Lundi Pitafi tehsil Alipur area while scores of families were bound to live under the sky.

Local residents Rahim Buksh, Allah Bachaya, Muhammad Yousuf, Kareem Buksh and others said that local politicians had promised construction of superbund to avert from river erosion but it didn't fulfilled.

They said that no one had contacted them during this testing time and didn't t have access to basic necessities of life.

They demanded of the government to construct safety super embankment to avoid from erosion,establishment of relief camp and provision of edible items in this area.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Jatoi Alipur From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

9 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

10 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.