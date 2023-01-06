UrduPoint.com

Indus River Facing Acute Water Shortage

Published January 06, 2023

Indus River facing acute water shortage

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River is facing an acute water shortage leading to inhibit water supply into local canals.

The record water shortage in the river has been measured at the head Taunsa barrage located in Kot Addu.

According to the official of the irrigation department, about 11,000 feet of water has been recorded at Taunsa barrage, while release measured around 14,000 cusec feet from the river.

Following the water decrease, the Muzaffargarh canal, DG Khan canal, and TP-link canals originating from the Sindh River have been closed due to a shortage of water.

It led to panic among farmers who were dependent mostly on canal water to irrigate their crops.

Farmers including Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain, Noor Khan, Malik Rahim Bakhsh, Malik Allah Dad, and many others said that due to the non-availability of canal water, they have to irrigate their crops through piter.

They appealed to the provincial governments to find viable solutions to deal with the situation.

