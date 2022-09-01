UrduPoint.com

Indus River In High Flooding At Sukkur & Guddu Barrages

Published September 01, 2022

Indus river in high flooding at Sukkur & Guddu Barrages

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River raging in high flood at Sukkur and Guddu barrages with above five lac cusecs of water, as people from katcha area evacuating to safer places.

According to Incharge Sukkur Barrage Control Room, Abdul Aziz Soomro, the Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,31,408 cusecs.

At Sukkur Barrage water inflow and outflow has been measured 5,29,817 cusecs on Thursday.

It is to mentioned here that, flood water pressing protective dykes and embankments in ferocious flooding.

