UrduPoint.com

Indus River Remain In High Flood At Sukkur Barrage

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Indus River remain in high flood at Sukkur Barrage on Tuesday after the water in the river surged to high flood at Guddu barrage, citing water level recorded at various gauge stations, told Barrage officials

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :

The water level in the river has surged by more than 50,000 cusecs at Guddu and Sukkur barrage during last 24 hours.

According to Irrigation officials, floodwater pressing barrages and protective dykes along the river.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow and outflow of water measured 5,50,122 cusecs.

