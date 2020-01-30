UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority Increases Water Discharge From Tarbela, Mangla Reservoirs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday increased water discharge from both Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs and it stood at 30,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday increased water discharge from both Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs and it stood at 30,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The IRSA spokesman told APP here that water indent of Sindh has also increased from 30,000 cusecs to 40, 000 cusecs as per their demand.

However, he said that Punjab has requested to extend its canal closures till February 5 and February 15.

Similarly, he said canals feeding Balochistan have also been opened.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 75,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1481.

65 feet, which was 95.65 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusces while outflow 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.25 feet, which was 147.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 16,400 cusecs and 15,000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 28,100, 23,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 6.298 million acre feet.

