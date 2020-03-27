Indus River System Authority (IRSA) gets member from Balochistan

Abdul Hameed Mengal (BS-20) has been appointed as member of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Balochistan for a period of three years

In pursuance of section 4(1) and 4 (3) of IRSA Act 1992 read with Rule 4 and Rule 7 of the Indus River System Authority (Chairman and Member Conditions of Service) Rules 2000, Abdul Hameed Mengal (BS-20) is appointed as Member IRSA Balochistan for a period of three years or until further orders with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post, said a notification issued here Friday