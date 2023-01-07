UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 24,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 24,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 24,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.00 feet and was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 15,800 cusecs while outflow was 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.35 feet, which was 69.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 8,200, 16,200, 4,600, and 7,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 6,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

