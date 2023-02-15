UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 95,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 95,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 95,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1479.58 feet which was 81.58 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.10 feet, which was 74.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 54,200, 41,900, 29,900 and 6,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

