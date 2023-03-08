Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 87,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 87,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1442.90 feet and was 44.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,700 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1104.75 feet, which was 54.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 63,000, 40,500, 34,100 and 10,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.