UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 87,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 87,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 87,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 87,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.63 feet and was 35.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,000 cusecs while outflow as 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1101.85 feet, which was 51.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 36,900, 39,200, 31,900 and 6,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

7 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

7 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

9 minutes ago
 DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti pol ..

DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.