Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 443,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 443,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 520,100 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1532.68 feet and was 134.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 280,900 cusecs and 258,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.65 feet, which was 173.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 290,300, 419,900, 368,600 and 290,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 59,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 99,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

