Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 302,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 302,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 278,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.07 feet, which was 21.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 114,000 cusecs while outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1135.05 feet, which was 95.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,600 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 143,800, 141,100 and 37,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 67,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.