UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 302,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 302,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 302,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 278,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 302,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 278,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.07 feet, which was 21.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 114,000 cusecs while outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1135.05 feet, which was 95.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,600 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 143,800, 141,100 and 37,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 67,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

1 minute ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

8 seconds ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

9 seconds ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

11 seconds ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

13 seconds ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.