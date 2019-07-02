Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 288,600 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 288,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 288,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 325,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.93 feet, which was 22.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 146,900 cusecs while outflow as 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.50 feet, which was 97.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 168,300, 150,700 and 40,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 66,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.