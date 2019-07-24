UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 336,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:19 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 336,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 336,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1504.94 feet, which was 119.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 246,300 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.

50 feet, which was 145.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 237,600, 227,400 and 118,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 76,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 47,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 6.863 million acre feet.

