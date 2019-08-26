UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 229,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:23 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 229,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 229,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 251,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 137,600 cusecs while outflow as136,800 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.

80 feet, which was 177.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 147,600, 145,000 and 139,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 24,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.774 million acre feet.

