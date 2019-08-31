Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 266,700 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 266,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 280,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 266,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 280,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 166,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.

00 feet, which was 180.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 24,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 183,500, 133,700 and 103,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 20,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 38,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.007 million acre feet.