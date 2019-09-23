UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 214 Cusecs Water

Mon 23rd September 2019

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 214 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 214,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 141,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 214,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 141,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1536.48 feet, which was 150.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 85,300 cusecs while outflow 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.00 feet, which was 177.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,300, 114,900 and 36,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

