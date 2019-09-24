UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 212,900 Cusecs Water

Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:26 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 212,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 212,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.80 feet, which was 148.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 88,600 cusecs while outflow 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.35 feet, which was 176.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 143,000, 120,300 and 34,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

